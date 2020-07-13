St. George firefighters respond to house fire near BREC Burbank Conservation Area

ST. GEORGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. the St. George Fire Department arrived at 8143 Fedora Way near the BREC Burbank Conservation Area.

According to SGFD, when fire crews arrived on scene flames were emitting out the back windows of the house.

No injuries were reported. No one was home at the time of the incident.

The property sustained heavy fire damage. Utilities to the house were severed.

A St. George Fire Investigator was called out. The cause and origin of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time.



Red Cross was also called to assist the three adults living there.