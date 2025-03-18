St. George firefighters extinguish house fire on Carrie's Orchard Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in St. George put out a house fire along Carrie's Orchard Drive on Sunday morning.

Fire officials said two vehicles and a golf cart were found in the garage, engulfed in flames that towered through the attic of the two-story home. Firefighters aggressively attacked the blaze because of wind conditions in the area and were able to get the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.

First responders said no injuries were reported.