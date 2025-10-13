85°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George firefighter makes furry rescue as he helps kitten from tree
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department made a furry rescue over the weekend.
The department took to social media on Sunday to share that one of its firefighters helped a kitten out of a tree.
The firefighter who helped the cat from the tree had a big smile on his face during the rescue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George firefighter makes furry rescue as he helps kitten from tree
-
2une In Previews: Clutch for a Cause raising money for healthcare in...
-
Southern University Jazz Ensemble performing with famous jazz trombonist during Jazz Concert...
-
2une In: One week after courthouse shooting, Iberville Deputy Charles Riley honored...
-
East Feliciana voters decide tax for public health unit, with excess to...