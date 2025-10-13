85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George firefighter makes furry rescue as he helps kitten from tree

3 hours 2 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 12:42 PM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department made a furry rescue over the weekend. 

The department took to social media on Sunday to share that one of its firefighters helped a kitten out of a tree. 

The firefighter who helped the cat from the tree had a big smile on his face during the rescue. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days