76°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire put out early Monday morning house fire on Olga Lee Drive
ST. GEORGE — Valentine Road was blocked early Monday as fire crews put out a house fire on Olga Lee Drive.
St. George Fire crews responded to the structure fire off Valentine around 4:55 a.m. Within 30 minutes, crews had the fire under control.
According to a fire department spokesperson, no one was hurt in the fire, and the blaze only caused moderate damage to the home. Red Cross and Eastside Fire crews also responded to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19
-
Starbucks closing hundreds of stores across country, including three in New Orleans
-
LIVE: St. George Fire put out early Monday morning house fire on...
-
Latin superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show
-
4 people dead and 8 wounded in a shooting and fire at...