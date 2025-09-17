86°
St. George fire officials work house fire on Kellywood Oaks Drive; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department worked a house fire Tuesday evening on Kellywood Oaks Drive, officials said.
Crews responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. and put out the fire within 30 minutes.
The fire caused moderate damage to the home and the cause is still being worked out, a spokesperson said.
No one was injured in the fire and the family who lived in the home stayed elsewhere Tuesday night. Officials said that the family will not be displaced by the blaze.
