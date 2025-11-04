72°
St. George Fire officials say Ridge Pecan Drive fire was caused by electrical issues in bathroom

Tuesday, November 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — A fire put out by the St. George Fire Department over the weekend was caused by an electrical malfunction in a bathroom vent. 

St. George Fire officials said that Saturday morning's fire along Ridge Pecan Drive displaced four people, with no one injured in the blaze.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving to find smoke coming from the two-story residential building. 

