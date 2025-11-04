72°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire officials say Ridge Pecan Drive fire was caused by electrical issues in bathroom
ST. GEORGE — A fire put out by the St. George Fire Department over the weekend was caused by an electrical malfunction in a bathroom vent.
St. George Fire officials said that Saturday morning's fire along Ridge Pecan Drive displaced four people, with no one injured in the blaze.
The fire was put out within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving to find smoke coming from the two-story residential building.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
-
70 for 70: Kip Holden made history as the first Black mayor...
-
Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89
-
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues decades-long work of providing home repairs in...
-
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge...