70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department wraps holiday parade series on Sunday

14 hours 22 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, December 11 2025 Dec 11, 2025 December 11, 2025 10:40 PM December 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department's holiday parade series continues through Sunday.

First responders rode through the University Club subdivision on Memorial Tower Drive Thursday evening, with residents donating gifts and canned goods to firefighters.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days