St. George Fire Department to host blood drive with over $20k in incentives for donors

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is hosting a blood drive with initiatives in exchange for donations to replenish the low blood supply amid a nationwide shortage.

Those who donate blood, platelet or plasma from January 1st through 31st could win a home entertainment system or one of the four $5,000 gift cards.

The blood drive will begin at 6:30 a.m. and last through 11 a.m. on Friday, January 21 at the St. George Fire Department. The building is located at 14100 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge.

Organizers say a recent COVID vaccine will not affect eligibility to donate.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call Vitalant at 1-877-258-4825.