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St. George Fire Department responds to working house fire on Snowden Avenue
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a house fire on North Snowden Avenue, officials confirmed.
Officials received the call around 5 p.m.; officials said no injuries resulted from the fire.
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The fire was accidentally started and it resulted in minimal damage, the St. George Fire Department said.
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