St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive on Sunday.
The fire originally began in an apartment building around 9:30 a.m.
There are currently no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
