70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive

2 hours 31 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 November 01, 2025 11:23 AM November 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive on Sunday.

The fire originally began in an apartment building around 9:30 a.m.

There are currently no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days