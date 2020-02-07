St. George Fire Department douses small compacter fire at Rouse's Market

ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire officials responded to a reported fire at Rouse's Market on 14630 Village Market Street shortly before 6:30, Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the store was filled with smoke as it could be seen coming out from the rear of the building. The store's staff along with customers were ordered to evacuate the building.

Crews were able to locate the fire and quickly extinguish it before further damage could be caused. Boxes inside a mechanical bailer that had ignited and the fire was limited to that piece of equipment.

No one was injured and the specific cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire officials say the fire is still under investigation.