81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire crews respond to house fire on Fedora Way

42 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 July 13, 2020 6:24 AM July 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 8100 block of Fedora Way shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

The first unit arrived to find fire coming from the back windows. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire was under control around 9:22 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The house sustained heavy fire damage and utilities to the house were severed. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days