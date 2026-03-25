St. George Fire: Beckfield Avenue fire likely caused by improper handling of burning materials

ST. GEORGE — A fire that overtook a home off Jefferson Highway earlier this month was likely caused by improper handling of burning materials that had not yet fully cooled, St. George Fire officials said.

The March 13 fire along Beckfield Avenue resulted in four people being displaced, but no one was hurt.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 6:13 p.m. After firefighters arrived and found the bulk of the fire in the attic, they put it out within an hour.

Investigators said that the fire was accidental, but that it was likely caused by improperly handling burning materials that had not been disposed of before fully cooling.