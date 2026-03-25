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St. George Fire: Albertson's on George O'Neal Road evacuated after transformer catches fire

3 hours 18 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 5:24 PM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - An Albertson's store on George O'Neal Road was evacuated when a nearby transformer caught fire.

Officials said the store is being evacuated for safety and crews are on scene waiting for Entergy to arrive. 

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People in the area are advised to use caution.

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