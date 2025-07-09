81°
St. George council names city officials, elects mayor pro tem

2 hours 12 seconds ago Wednesday, July 09 2025 Jul 9, 2025 July 09, 2025 12:34 PM July 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ, The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via The Advocate

ST. GEORGE - At a council meeting held Tuesday, the city of St. George appointed its clerk and attorney as well as elected its first mayor pro tem. 

The council's agenda from the July 8 meeting shows the three items. The Advocate reports that Drew Murrell, a District 5 council member, was chosen to be the city's first mayor pro tempore. 

WBRZ reached out to Murrell to comment on his position. He said if the mayor, Dustin Yates, is unable or absent, he will assume that role and will otherwise assist Yates with creating city policy. 

The meeting also saw the reappointment of Sherri Morris and Lorraine Beaman as city clerk and attorney, respectively. 

