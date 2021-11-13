St. Gabriel women's prison evacuated as precaution

ST. GABRIEL – Roughly 1,200 people are being evacuated from the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections said that the prison has not taken on water at this time, but the prisoners were evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Corrections did not say where the prisoners were being relocated to. More details will be released at a later time.

A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the prison.