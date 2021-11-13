58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel women's prison evacuated as precaution

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 16 2016 Aug 16, 2016 August 16, 2016 3:31 PM August 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

ST. GABRIEL – Roughly 1,200 people are being evacuated from the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections said that the prison has not taken on water at this time, but the prisoners were evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Corrections did not say where the prisoners were being relocated to. More details will be released at a later time.

Trending News

A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days