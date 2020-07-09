79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel to hold community virus testing, mask/hand sanitizer distribution event Friday

1 hour 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 5:59 AM July 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Officials in St. Gabriel are inviting locals to get tested for COVID-19 and receive hand sanitizer, face masks, as well as a free lunch, Friday, July 10.

The distribution and testing event will take place at St. Gabriel City Hall (5035 Iberville Avenue) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. issued a press release regarding the event, Wednesday. 

The event is sponsored by The City of St. Gabriel, LBC Tank Terminals and the Louisiana National Guard.

Click here for more information on events in St. Gabriel.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days