St. Gabriel to hold community virus testing, mask/hand sanitizer distribution event Friday

ST. GABRIEL - Officials in St. Gabriel are inviting locals to get tested for COVID-19 and receive hand sanitizer, face masks, as well as a free lunch, Friday, July 10.

The distribution and testing event will take place at St. Gabriel City Hall (5035 Iberville Avenue) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. issued a press release regarding the event, Wednesday.

The event is sponsored by The City of St. Gabriel, LBC Tank Terminals and the Louisiana National Guard.

