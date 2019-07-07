82°
St Gabriel Police searching for missing teen
ST. GABRIEL- Authorities are searching for missing Ascension Parish juvenile.
Ryheim Travis Harvey was last seen between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday at a firework show at the St. Gabriel Community Center.
He's a 14-year-old black male, approximately 5'5 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white True Religion t-shirt and light blue jean shorts. He goes by the name Chris or 2K Harvey.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222.
