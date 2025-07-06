Latest Weather Blog
St. Gabriel Police officer stabbed to death; police chief says he was notified by alleged killer
ST. GABRIEL — A St. Gabriel Police officer was found stabbed to death at a home Sunday morning and his accused killer was arrested after telling the town's police chief that something had happened, law officers said.
"I was notified by the assailant," Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "I sent an officer out. I came out and checked myself and I ended up finding him succumbed to his injuries."
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that the officer had been stabbed during an argument. Ambeau identified the officer as Capt. Devin Boutte, a 12-year veteran.
The town said in a statement that Boutte was dedicated to his job and to the residents of St. Gabriel.
"Over the years, Devin rose through the ranks through sheer dedication and an unwavering commitment to service," the town said in a statement. "At the time of his passing, he served as Captain over our Uniform Patrol Division—a role in which he led with integrity, compassion, and strength."
Mayor Lionel Johnson said Boutte was loved by the community and his presence will be missed.
“He was everywhere everybody knew him, he would stand in for chief at engagements – programs he put together. So, he was just a nice kind beloved person that everybody liked,” Johnson said.
This marks another difficult loss for the agency. In March Officer Darius Faveroth died after suffering from a medical emergency. With the death of Boutte, Ambeau said they have to keep their heads held high.
“I tell them all the time, it’s a dark day but the sun is going to rise again. I encourage them that we’ve got better days ahead. It’s a part of life,” Ambeau said.
Read more of the St. Gabriel town statement here.
