St. Gabriel police officer formally charged with murdering man at estranged wife's home
DENHAM SPRINGS - A police officer accused of driving to his estranged wife's home in Livingston Parish and shooting a man there has been formally charged in the killing.
On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Andre Redditt, 27, on a charge of second-degree murder.
Redditt was arrested March 1, hours after the shooting in Denham Springs. Investigators believe Redditt showed up at his wife's home uninvited and shot 26-year-old Dylan Martin multiple times.
Parish officials told WBRZ that the couple had restraining orders against one another relative to their ongoing divorce proceedings.
Immediately after the shooting, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said Redditt was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the killing.
Redditt has also been accused of stalking and obstruction of justice. He is currently jailed on a $275,000 bond.
