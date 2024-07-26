Latest Weather Blog
St. Gabriel Police officer arrested for domestic violence charges, placed on administrative leave
GONZALES - An officer with the St. Gabriel Police Department was arrested for domestic abuse, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
Officers were dispatched Friday at 2 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. As a result, Ronald Monroe Jr. was arrested.
Monroe was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.
Monroe was previously arrested for domestic abuse charges in 2021. He received a guilty verdict for simple battery as a result of the case.
Trending News
The St. Gabriel Police Department said Monroe was off duty at the time of his arrest and that he has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations. Officer Monroe has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department uniform patrol division, serving as a K9 unit, since March of 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deer Run developers, Livingston Parish settle differences over subdivision; judge closes case
-
3 face murder charges in Mississippi for Southern student who disappeared before...
-
Vacant home ruled total loss after being completely engulfed in flames Friday...
-
Teacher unions in EBR cancel planned sickout after superintendent decision
-
Capital region is hosting a variety of back to school supply drives;...