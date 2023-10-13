67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel police investigating shooting that left child wounded Thursday

15 hours 14 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, October 12 2023 Oct 12, 2023 October 12, 2023 2:56 PM October 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. GABRIEL - Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a child Thursday morning in St. Gabriel.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of Magnolia Springs Parkway, in the Carville neighborhood. That general address is in an area of single-family homes and duplexes.

Arriving officers found a boy who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed as stable.

The age of the victim was not provided.

St. Gabriel police did not share any information on the shooter or what led to the gunfire. They are working with Louisiana State Police on the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact one of the departments.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days