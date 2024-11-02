80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Gabriel Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old

Saturday, November 02 2024
WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel Police Department is searching for information on a missing 16-year-old.

According to the SGPD, Tyler Walls went missing on Halloween night. He is special needs and has communication challenges.

If you have any information about Tyler's whereabouts, please contact the St. Gabriel Police Department immediately at 225-642-5222. 

