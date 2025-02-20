37°
St. Gabriel Police: Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 closed due to crews working on railroad tracks

By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A stretch of Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 is closed so crews can work at a railroad crossing, St. Gabriel Police said Thursday.

The road, which was closed Wednesday, remained closed as crews worked on nearby Canadian National Railroad tracks. Police said they do not know what the work is about or when it will be done.

Officials have advised travelers to take La. 74 onto La. 75 and then turn right as a detour.

