St. Gabriel Police ask for public's help in search for convenience store burglar

ST. GABRIEL- The St. Gabriel Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a convenience store burglary.

Authorities say the burglary occurred just after midnight on Friday, July 24 at the "G-Mart," or St. Gabriel Mart, located at 3565 Hwy. 30.

A person arrived in a burgundy SUV wearing a green shirt over their head and used a cinder block to smash the glass out of the front door of the store. Police report the burglar left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Anyone with information about the burglary or individual is urged to contact the St. Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222 and select option 1 when prompted.