St. Gabriel officials team up with AT&T to give 40 refurbished laptops to seniors
ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel city officials teamed up with AT&T to give away 40 new laptops to seniors as part of an effort AT&T started to give away 30,000 laptops across the nation.
Additionally, the company expanded its fiber network availability, as it is now available to over 1,300 homes and small businesses in St. Gabriel.
The company said the laptop event is part of a broader AT&T employee effort to help "bridge the digital divide" and distribute 30,000 laptops across the country.
