St. Gabriel man sentenced to 99 years in prison after child pornography conviction

PLAQUEMINE - A 72-year-old man was sentenced to 99 years in prison Thursday on his convictions of production of pornography involving children under 13.

Thomas Bourque, of St. Gabriel, previously was convicted by a jury in less than 8 minutes on March 15.

Bourque was sentenced 99 years in prison for 15 counts of production of pornography involving children under age 13 and 40 years in prison for five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. Those sentences will run concurrently without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

One of the victims, who was 5 at the time of the crime, testified that she told her father Bourque had touched her and taken a photo of her genitals. Investigation as a result of that revelation led law enforcement to discover pornography involving two other victims in Bourque's possession, authorities said.

“This was a disgusting case of abuse of young children. We were very aggressive in our prosecution, and in seeking the maximum sentences. The children and their families can have some comfort in knowing he will spend the rest of his life in prison," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.