St. Francisville remains relatively quiet as residents follow winter storm advisories

ST. FRANCISVILLE - On the second morning of the 2021 winter storm, St. Francisville saw freezing temperatures around 19 degrees in addition to, according to WBRZ's Earl Phelps, light snowfall.

Phelps described the area as 'bone-chillingly cold' yet peaceful on Tuesday (Feb. 16) morning.

Positioned near Highway 61, Phelps also pointed out that for the most part, locals seemed to be steering clear of roadways and businesses were remaining closed in accord with winter storm warnings from local officials.

In the days leading up to the storm, Louisiana's Department of Transportation (DOTD) and other officials repeatedly urged residents to refrain from driving amid icy conditions and to simply stay home until the storm passed.

Phelps observed that the relative peacefulness in St. Francisville may be due to the willingness of locals to follow directives from government officials.

Channel 2 will continue to monitor developments in relation to the winter storm.

