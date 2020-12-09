St. Francisville man arrested month after deadly BR shooting near Howell Park

BATON ROUGE - Federal marshals arrested a man accused of killing a person in East Baton Rouge more than a month ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Davon Harris, 21, of St. Francisville was booked Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police believe Harris shot and killed Derrick Sims Jr., 20, on Frey Street. Authorities found Sims shot to death Nov. 2.

Harris was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked in East Baton Rouge Parish.