St. Francis Medical Center employee crowned Miss Louisiana 2021

MONROE - The Miss Louisiana Beauty Pageant, held in Monroe on Saturday night, ended with the selection of a brand new Miss Louisiana.

Julia Claire Williams of Plaquemines Parish earned the crown and distinguished title.

Williams reportedly majored in biology with pre-med concentration and a minor in chemistry at the University of Louisiana Monroe and graduated summa cum laude.

Currently employed at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Williams takes a special interest in working with young people with disabilities and other challenging circumstances through the "Find Your FREDDY" initiative, which is an acronym for, "Fostering Rewarding Engagements with Disabled and Disadvantaged Youth."

Williams says she plans on visiting all five Children's Miracle Network hospitals in Louisiana and speaking with students. She's also interested in either creating a lunch buddy program in schools or creating a pen pal system for students to write kids at CMN facilities.

After being crowned on Saturday night, she took to social media to express her appreciation and enthusiasm, saying, "Where do I even begin? Last night, a childhood dream of mine came true when the Miss Louisiana crown was placed on my head. I’m sincerely struggling to find the words to express just how honored, grateful, and eager I am to serve as an ambassador of our state that I so dearly love. How blessed I am to say that over the course of the past week, I’ve gained 29 new best friends/sisters - some of Louisiana’s most talented, beautiful, ambitious, kind, and intelligent young women! What an incredible Miss Louisiana class of 2021. I love you all."

The pageant finals were held at Monroe's Jack Howard Theatre.

Click here for more on the Miss Louisiana Organization.