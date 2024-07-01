82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant woman killed in wreck Saturday night

58 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 7:04 PM July 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONALZES - A woman from St. Amant was killed in a wreck along Airline Highway near North Burnside Avenue on Saturday night. 

The Gonzales Police Department said 38-year-old Jennifer Davenport ran a red light around 8 p.m. and hit another car. Davenport was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The other driver was restrained and uninjured. 

Trending News

Police said a toxicology sample was taken from Davenport and the crash is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days