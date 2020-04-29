St. Amant native killed on duty as Shreveport cop memorialized on bridge today

SHREVEPORT - A St. Amant native who was killed in the line of duty as a Shreveport Police officer last year will be memorialized in namesake on a bridge that crosses Lake Bistineau.

Thomas LaValley was killed in August 2015 after being shot multiple times after answering a call about a suspicious person inside a home. Grover Cannon is charged in the shooting. Cannon faces first-degree murder charges.

At a ceremony Saturday afternoon, the La. 154 bridge over the lake in Bossier Parish will be renamed the "Officer Thomas LaValley Memorial Bridge."

LaValley was a four-year veteran of the Shreveport Police Department and an honor graduate of his police academy class. He graduated from St. Amant High School in 2003 and, at the time of his death, neighbors said the family was well-liked around the town.

"He'd come home every holiday. He'd spend time with his mother. Everything they had to do around here, he would do. He did not waste no time. He was not a lazy person at all," neighbor Carlton Gautreau said.

Click HERE to read more about the family.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz