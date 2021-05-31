St. Amant man killed in wreck after hitting tree, crashing into house

ASCENSION PARISH - Over the weekend, a St. Amant man was killed in an Ascension Parish crash, according to a Monday news release from Louisiana State Police (LSP).

LSP says 69-year-old Terry Henry was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night, shortly before 8 p.m. on LA Hwy 431 south of LA Hwy 931.

Police say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Henry was headed southbound on LA Hwy 431 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

For reasons still under investigation, police say the Chevrolet swerved off road to the left and hit a tree bordering the roadway.

After crashing into the tree, the Chevrolet hit a nearby home.

According to LSP, Henry was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Police say a toxicology sample was obtained from Henry for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation at this time.