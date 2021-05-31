Latest Weather Blog
St. Amant man killed in wreck after hitting tree, crashing into house
ASCENSION PARISH - Over the weekend, a St. Amant man was killed in an Ascension Parish crash, according to a Monday news release from Louisiana State Police (LSP).
LSP says 69-year-old Terry Henry was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night, shortly before 8 p.m. on LA Hwy 431 south of LA Hwy 931.
Police say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Henry was headed southbound on LA Hwy 431 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
For reasons still under investigation, police say the Chevrolet swerved off road to the left and hit a tree bordering the roadway.
After crashing into the tree, the Chevrolet hit a nearby home.
According to LSP, Henry was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Police say a toxicology sample was obtained from Henry for analysis.
Trending News
The tragic crash remains under investigation at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional
-
Brief holiday traffic jam on I-10 W quickly clears following multi-vehicle crash
-
Memorial Day traditions return to Capital City with 11,000 flags displayed to...
-
Memorial Day to be honored by the Baton Rouge Concert Band
-
Shooting at Waffle House on Sherwood Forest