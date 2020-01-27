Classes canceled Tuesday at Lake Elementary in St. Amant following classroom fire

ST. AMANT - Lake Elementary School will be closed Tuesday after a fire broke out in a classroom Monday night.

St. Amant fire chief James LeBlanc said a single classroom sustained heavy damage, but the fire did not spread.

It took crews under 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Once the flames were out, firefighters worked to clear smoke from the building after it spread into the attic through the air vents.

The Ascension Parish School Board announced that school is canceled Tuesday. Officials expect classes to resume Wednesday but will make a final decision later.

No injuries were reported. A home basketball game was happening on campus at the time of the fire and several firefighters were already there according to LeBlanc.

Lake Elementary reopened less than two years ago after being damaged in the 2016 flood. The school has a current enrollment of more than 900 students.