St. Amant Fire Department visits nursing home, celebrates resident's 102nd birthday

GONZALES - The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department helped the Ascension Oaks Nursing Home wrap up their Christmas season Wednesday afternoon with a special visit.

They helped the nursing home staff hand out gifts to residents and participated in a special celebration for one of the residents. Miss Angela was celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Several family and friends were there to mark the occasion, including Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, who named her honorary sheriff.