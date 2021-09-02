St. Amant fire chief estimates nearly 30 percent of structures damaged by Ida

ST. AMANT- The eastern fringes of Ascension Parish appear to have received the brunt of Ida's strong winds.

Trees sit on top of homes, entire roofs are missing off of businesses and shingles were also blown off numerous houses.

"The wind was unbearable on Ascension Parish on the Eastbank," St. Amant fire chief James Leblanc said.

Most of the people in St. Amant had freshly rebuilt from the August 2016 flood. Now, some people have to repair damage in a different way.

"It pounded us, and they got trees on their houses, on their shops, mobile homes. Those trees made it through Andrew, Gustav, Katrina. They didn't make it through Ida," Leblanc said.

Greg Gonzales rode out the storm with his parents.

"When the trees were falling around my dad's yard, it had my mom spooked," Gonzales said. "I don't like seeing my mom upset. When you see your mom upset, and you can't do anything to fix it, it puts you in check."

Currently, Leblanc said the biggest request in the area is for water and tarps. He had this warning for others trying to clean up and burn their debris.

"I understand that people want to get their yards clean and get back to life, but keep in mind, we still have 65% of St. Amant without electricity," Leblanc said. "So, please hold off on burning the green stuff on the ground because people have their windows up, and all the smoke is going in people's houses."