St. Amant bar fight suspect turns himself in after brawl leaves several injured

ST. AMANT — The third suspect in a St. Amant bar fight has been arrested, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to deputies, a large fight broke out at a bar along La. 431 in the early morning hours of Feb. 22. Several people suffered serious injuries.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced the arrests of Luis Carlos Olivas, 38, and Justin Fryoux, 42, but deputies were still trying to identify a third suspect.

On Wednesday, APSO says 41-year-old Jordan Rickard turned himself in. The three men are accused of starting the brawl.

Deputies said Olivas is a known member of the Sons of Silver Motorcycle Club, and they believed the third suspect, now identified as Rickard, may also be a member. The sheriff's office did not immediately clarify whether Rickard is a confirmed member or not.

Rickard was booked on charges of second-degree battery and disturbing the peace.