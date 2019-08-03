St. Amant band to perform during Saints-Cowboys game

75°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT- A local high school band is going to perform at an upcoming NFL game in New Orleans. 

The St. Amant High School Band has been chosen to perform as the halftime entertainment during the Saints vs. Cowboys game on September 29. The information was posted to the band's social media page Thursday night.

The school system confirmed the exciting news Friday morning. School officials say more information will be provided. 

