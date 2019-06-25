Sprouts Farmers Market opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Sprouts' new location along Perkins Road will have its grand opening Wednesday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4841 Rouzan Square Avenue will precede the doors opening at 7 a.m.. The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase and muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open.

Sprouts specializes in offering fresh, natural and organic products at reasonable prices.

The new store will also donate unsold and edible groceries to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program.

The location will be the first Sprouts to open in Louisiana.