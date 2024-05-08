89°
Springfield man previously arrested for sex crimes now facing slew of new charges
SPRINGFIELD - A man arrested for sex crimes in December is now facing several dozen new charges.
In December, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Sharp, 24, for four counts each of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.
Now, in May, Sharp is facing dozens of additional charges following further investigation.
An evaluation of Sharp's devices revealed more criminal conduct, and he is now facing 22 additional counts of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
He has been booked for the new charges.
