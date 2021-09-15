77°
Springfield & Albany schools closed until Thursday due to storm aftermath
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish announced schools in Springfield and Albany closed after Ida would stay closed until Thursday due to unsafe roadway conditions.
The following schools were scheduled to open Wednesday and would reopen Sept. 16 instead:
Springfield Elementary
Springfield Middle
Springfield High
Albany High
Albany Middle
Albany Upper
Albany Lower
