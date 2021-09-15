78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Springfield & Albany schools closed for Wednesday due to Ida aftermath

45 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 9:35 AM September 15, 2021 in News
Source: news@wbrz.com
By: AE Stevenson

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish schools announced the closure of schools through Springfield and Albany on Wednesday (Sept. 15th) due to unsafe roadway conditions.

The school system has not announced a reopening date at this time.

School closures for Wednesday:

Trending News

Springfield Elementary
Springfield Middle
Springfield High
Albany High
Albany Middle
Albany Upper
Albany Lower

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days