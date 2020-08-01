Spotty storms Sunday, back to the 90s next week

Tonight and Tomorrow: An isolated shower can't be entirely ruled out through the overnight hours, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, a shower or two is possible in the morning. We'll have a better chance for a few storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 89.

Looking Ahead: Some moisture from Saturday's frontal system will linger into Sunday, bringing a slight chance of showers and storms. Rain coverage will be around 30%. Similar to today, there could be rain around Sunday morning. Monday, rain chances will taper off a little bit. On Tuesday, another weak cold front will move across the Gulf states, but will not impact our local forecast other than bring a slightly increased chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Otherwise, expect a typical hot and steamy pattern next week with high temperatures returning to the 90s.

The Tropics:





Isaias has been battling wind shear and dry air today, resulting in slight weakening. Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength and brush by the eastern coast of Florida tonight and Sunday. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the east coast of Florida, where hurricane conditions are expected. Isaias will once again weaken into a tropical storm by early next week as it tracks close to the Carolina's. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be a concern. Isaias will maintain tropical storm strength as it tracks along the entire east coast of the United States.

A tropical wave located about 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Enviornmental conditions may become more condusive for developmental over the next couple of days, where the NHC is giving a 60 percent chance of tropical development. As of now, is not a concern for the mainland United States.

Tropical Depression #10 formed off the west coast of Africa yesterday and is now expected to dissipate later tonight.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

