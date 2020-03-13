Spotty showers likely to return today

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory extends across our area until 9 AM, with visibilities increasing quickly afterwards. Surface clouds will break up by 11 AM, but mostly cloudy skies will continue through the remainder of the day. There is a potential for spotty showers to develop south of New Orleans around noon, and likely pushing north and into the Capital area between 3 PM and 4 PM. Showers will be very light and minimal, as amounts are expected to stay below 0.1”. Showers will keep moving north into southwest Mississippi through the evening, as drier conditions along I-10 will occur by 8 PM. Highs will be peaking near 80°, as winds stay elevated between 5 and 10 mph out of the south. Clouds will be increasing tonight, as fog is again expected to develop overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows should bottom-out near 65° with light winds out of the southeast.

Up Next: Spotty showers return today and then again on Sunday before staying in the forecast into next week. Temperatures will also stay well above average, as highs approach the mid-80s by Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure along the Florida Panhandle will keep conditions warm today, but there is slightly more moisture in the atmosphere than over the last couple of days. It should travel a little more to the east through the weekend as the stationary front to our north is still lingering across Southern Arkansas. Rain chances will stay relatively low as spotty showers develop along the coast and try to push inland through the afternoon hours. The instability is rather low and primarily driven by warming afternoon temperatures, keeping showers spotty and light into Monday. An upper level ridge that is centered over the Gulf is also capping the instability, but will begin to weaken on Tuesday and Wednesday. This, coupled with a reinforcing cold front, will provide an environment that will allow afternoon scattered storms to develop midweek. Temperatures will also stay elevated with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the mid-to-upper 60s over the next 7 days.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.