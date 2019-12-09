Spotty PM Showers Possible Today

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: An approaching cold front will be closing in on our area to provide cloudy conditions and afternoon/evening spotty showers. Southwesterly winds between 5 and 10 mph will keep temperatures rather warm through the day, as highs peak near 78°. Rainfall amounts will be rather low, as we are only expecting around 0.1” today. Lows tonight will only drop to near 60° with calming winds out of the south.

Up Next: A rainy first half of the week, with another chance of showers on Friday. Conditions dry out over the weekend, as sunny skies finally return.

THE EXPLANATION:

Southerly winds will stay the course today, which will allow for the potential for spotty to isolated showers, especially over the second half of Monday. The cold front enters the area late tonight, and will be crawling across our area through the day on Tuesday. The majority of the precipitation should be along and post-frontal, which should limit any thunderstorm development. This post-frontal rainfall and slow moving system means that rainfall will likely be lingering even into Wednesday morning and amounts could reach around 1”. Periods of heavy rainfall will also be occurring, so localized flooding will be possible especially in flood-prone areas. Clouds will stick around through the rest of the workweek, as a low pressure will push along the Gulf Coast and onshore along the Mississippi/Alabama border. This will allow for the potential for isolated showers east of the Mississippi River, as highs stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure finally graces us over the weekend, bringing sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures back to Southern Louisiana.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

