Sports2-a-Days: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY - The Zachary football team is focused on once again competing for a state championship.

The Broncos are coming off an uncharacteristic 7-4 season, losing in the second round of the state playoffs. Prior to 2024, in coach David Brewerton's first 10 years with the program, Zachary qualified for either the state semifinals or finals in each season. This year, the Broncos have a chip on their shoulder, according to Brewerton.

Zachary returns just five starters on the offensive side of the ball, but nine on the defensive end.

On offense, four of five offensive lineman return, so there's a lot of experience down low, but most skill positions will feature new faces. There is a quarterback competition going on, and coach Brewerton tells WBRZ six different players are taking reps.

On defense, with nine returners, the group is expected to really improve in 2025. Linebackers Isaiah Stokes and Dylan Shelmire should be impact players for Broncos defense.

Zachary opens the 2025 season September 5 at home against Plaquemine.