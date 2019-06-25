Sports2-A-Days-Previews: University High Cubs

After years of success and two state titles, former Cubs coach Chad Mahaffey handed the keys to the city over to former defensive coordinator Andy Martin who had been with the program for nine years prior. A quest for a three peat usually doesn't mean that a team has alot of rebuilding to do but with the cubs it's a bit of a makeover. Just four starters return, two offensive linemen and two defensive backs.

The positives do outweigh the negatives however. When the number one recruit in the state lines up on your defensive line, there's a good pillar to build around. Jaquelin Roy, whose final three schools include LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama, will look to continue his dominance just as he did when leading the Cubs to an unbeaten record in 2018. "We got some big shoes to fill. Two time back to back state champions. We got a big target on our back so we're just ready to play".