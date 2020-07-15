81°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: St. Michael Warriors
St. Michael returns 8 offensive starters from last year's 6-5 team that was bounced from the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Joey Sanchez has put a huge emphasis on both sides of his line. The offensive and defensive lines are working on getting more a push off the ball and dominating the line of scrimmage instead of being dominated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VP Pence urges schools to reopen after meeting with state officials at...
-
State ready to start accepting applications overnight for $250 hazard payment
-
Louisiana firefighters assist Navy in days-long ship fire
-
Ascension officials, business leaders discuss reopening economy under new Phase 2 mandates
-
Baton Rouge seeking volunteers for medical study to determine prevalence of COVID-19...